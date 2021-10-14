United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.
Shares of UNFI stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,881 shares of company stock worth $5,472,087. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
