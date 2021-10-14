United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,881 shares of company stock worth $5,472,087. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

