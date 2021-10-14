UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS.

NYSE:UNH traded up $16.81 on Thursday, hitting $420.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $433.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

