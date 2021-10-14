Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

UNVR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,871 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $49,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $24,941,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 970,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

