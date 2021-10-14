Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Update

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the September 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UPIN stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Universal Power Industry has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

About Universal Power Industry

Universal Power Industry Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of offshore programming. It focuses on the development, investment, and acquisition of assets within the retail, wholesale, and technology sector. The company was founded on March 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

