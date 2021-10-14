Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Update

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the September 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UPIN stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Universal Power Industry has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
About Universal Power Industry
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Power Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Power Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.