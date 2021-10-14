uPlexa Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, uPlexa has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $497,229.92 and approximately $876.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

