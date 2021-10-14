Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 5.5%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $328.65 and last traded at $328.01. 56,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,861,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.44.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,111,464 shares of company stock worth $449,147,257. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

