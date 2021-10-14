Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.58 Million

Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post $34.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.26 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $137.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.73. 98,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $793.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

