USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.
USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.19.
In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
