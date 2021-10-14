USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.19.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

