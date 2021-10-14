USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.39. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on USNA. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

