USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.39. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
