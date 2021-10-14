Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock.
VLU opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £24.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. Valeura Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a current ratio of 85.53, a quick ratio of 84.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.41.
About Valeura Energy
