Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock.

VLU opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £24.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. Valeura Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a current ratio of 85.53, a quick ratio of 84.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.41.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 17 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.41 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.