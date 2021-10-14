Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 329.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 791,504 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.86% of Valmont Industries worth $243,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 57,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 88.5% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 394.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

VMI opened at $233.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.85 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.57. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.