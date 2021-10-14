Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $1,047,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAR opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

