Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.10 Billion Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,395,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $1,101,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.