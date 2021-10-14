Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after buying an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $94.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

