Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $6,843,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $82.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

