Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $89,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.84. 6,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.60 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

