Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:VEC opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $588.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

