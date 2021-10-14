Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

