Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Ventas worth $20,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Ventas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 87,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Ventas stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.08. 13,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 137.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

