Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.28 and last traded at $46.16. 3,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 801,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter.

