Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $211.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK opened at $208.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.