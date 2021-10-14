Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.27. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 23.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 22.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 187.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

