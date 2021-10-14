Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

