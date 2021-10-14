Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Lessened by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $275.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

