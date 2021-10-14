Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 142.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of VERU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.67. 10,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $692.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.13 and a beta of 0.63. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.