VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Shares Up 0.5%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.82. 616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.