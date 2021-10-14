Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

