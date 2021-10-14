Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $817,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 8.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 204,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,199,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $220.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

