Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,613 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $42.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

