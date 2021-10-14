Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 17,223 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $79,056.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.