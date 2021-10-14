Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $80.19 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

