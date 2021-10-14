Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 45,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,493,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
VIPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
