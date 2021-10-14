Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 45,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,493,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.