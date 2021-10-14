Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

