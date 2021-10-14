Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $23.23 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.59. 22,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

