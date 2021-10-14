Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $32.06 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $4,141,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 797,580 shares of company stock worth $299,602,012. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

MA traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.31. The company had a trading volume of 39,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

