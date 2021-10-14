Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of Generac worth $28,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,058,000 after purchasing an additional 92,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $427.40. 3,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,983. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.85 and a 12 month high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.53.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

