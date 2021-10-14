Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 4,660.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 2,050 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $55,001.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AIO opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

