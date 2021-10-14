Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $126.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

VC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.73.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC opened at $104.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.44 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.