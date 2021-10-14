Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VYGR. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.92.

VYGR stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

