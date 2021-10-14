W. R. Berkley (WRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. R. Berkley stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

