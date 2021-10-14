W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Short Interest Update

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WTCG opened at $1.00 on Thursday. W Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

W Technologies Company Profile

W Technologies, Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiary, Ethamada Energy Corp., engages in research and development as well as commercial activities in the production of alternative, green, low-carbon producing energy, a viable alternative to gasoline. It converts and delivers ethanol to the market by processing sorghum into ethanol.

