W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $30,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $421.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.00 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

