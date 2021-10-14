Wambolt & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 66,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

