Wambolt & Associates LLC Takes $159,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 222,012 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 588.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,529 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 39.7% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 84,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 455,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

