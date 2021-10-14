Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Up 372.2% in September

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 372.2% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A stock remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,319. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPCA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,809,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

