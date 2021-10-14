Warburg Research Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €122.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.27 ($122.67).

KBX stock opened at €91.30 ($107.41) on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €100.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.99.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

