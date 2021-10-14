Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and approximately $372,716.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00115852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.27 or 1.00060416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.77 or 0.06367341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars.

