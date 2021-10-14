Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,819,000 after buying an additional 991,111 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $2,414,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 624,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

