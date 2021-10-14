Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,548,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAX opened at $55.83 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18.

