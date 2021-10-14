Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 128,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 82,511 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.13.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

